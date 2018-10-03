****Major Update****

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

One law enforcement officer is dead and several others are injured after an active shooting incident in Florence, South Carolina, according to the county coroner.News outlets report sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available but a city spokesperson said some injuries were serious.Florence County Emergency Management says a suspect is in custody.The shooting happened at the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.