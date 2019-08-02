Spring Lake Florence victims uneasy as they prepare to move back into home

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been nearly a year since the Danzy family enjoyed being in the comfort of their own home. Hurricane Florence destroyed not only the home, but most of their belongings inside. They recently received good news.

"The good news is we can move in. We can move in. We got occupancy," said Tina Danzy. "Our kids are starting school soon so getting back into the routine will be good. They've been off of it for so long."

Her parents' home was also destroyed by the storm. ABC11 spoke with the Danzys several times during the recovery process. Their house went from being a shell with wooden planks everywhere to a brand new home.

"This weekend we're going through boxes and trying to situate things. I'd say an actual move-in date is next week," Danzy said.

As the anniversary of Hurricane Florence nears, so does a feeling of uneasiness.

"It just breaks my heart. I'm worried and scared all at the same time because it could happen again," Danzy said.
