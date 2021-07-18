child left in car

Florida woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after she forgot toddler in hot car, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

As temperatures rise, don't leave kids or pets in the car

MIAMI, Florida -- A Florida woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot vehicle, police say.

Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.

SEE ALSO: New high-tech car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
EMBED More News Videos

It is a smart car seat alarm that senses when a child has been left in a car seat. The technology links with a parent's smart phone, but the device does not stop there.



Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. She drove the girl to her own home first - the daycare wasn't open yet - and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.

A Miami-Dade police report says Perez-Domingo called the child's mother and then drove her to the mother's house. The child had died by then.

Police say Perez-Domingo also had no driver's license. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbaby deathhot carchild left in carchild in car
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD LEFT IN CAR
New car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
Daycare worker charged in death of Texas 3-year-old left in hot van
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours in Delaware
Texas toddler left in car overnight after party dies
TOP STORIES
Much of central NC under severe weather risk, flooding possible Sunday
WF Police searching for man who made 'unwanted advances' toward girl
6-year-old girl killed, 5 wounded in Washington DC shooting
Angier woman dies after being struck in hospital parking deck
3-year-old battling leukemia gets dream motorcycle parade
First case of COVID-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic Village
Show More
Triangle docs fight COVID and misinformation as vax numbers decline
Invasive, smelly Bradford pear trees to become illegal in SC
Rapper Biz Markie, best known for 'Just a Friend,' dies at 57
Has NC's COVID vaccine lottery led to more shots?
UNC to open investigation after leak of Hussman's donor agreement
More TOP STORIES News