Florida man robs store dressed as Spiderman

Florida man dresses as Spiderman, steals liquor and cigarettes.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. -- A Florida man is behind bars after robbing a store disguised as Spiderman.

Deputies said a man showed up unmasked to a Winn-Dixie Wine and Spirits Store in Casselberry, FL on Jan 2nd.

He leaves - but then he returns - this time, he's wearing a Spiderman mask.

Police said Edward Wilburn stole nearly $150 in liquor and $420 in Newport Cigarettes.

Wilburn was arrested back in January.

Wilburn is a repeat offender, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.
