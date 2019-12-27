Florida woman, 26, arrested for alleged financial exploitation of 77-year-old husband

Lin Helena Halfon, 26, is accused of trying to financially exploit her 77-year-old husband in Tampa, Fla. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A newly married 26-year-old woman has been arrested on charges alleging she tried to cash almost $1 million in checks from her 77-year-old husband's account.

Lin Helena Halfon was arrested earlier this month at Tampa International Airport. She is facing charges of money laundering, organized fraud and exploitation of an elderly person.

During her first court appearance, a judge set her bail at $1 million.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that when her husband, Tampa businessman Richard Rappaport, was notified by investigators about what his wife was doing, he said wanted to give his wife the benefit of the doubt, according to a warrant affidavit.

He said he didn't want her to be deported to her native Israel.

An Amscot employee in Tampa refused to cash the checks. Eventually, two checks worth about $666,000 were cashed by an Orlando business.

Asked later if he felt he was the victim of fraud and fraud, Rappaport told investigators, "yes," according to the arrest warrant.

Halfon and Rappaport were married in August in Sarasota.

Rappaport's daughter, Dayna Titus, said in an arrest affidavit that family members were unaware of the marriage.

"Titus believed that Halfon was 'conning' Rappaport due to his age," FDLE Special Agent Victoria Morris wrote in the affidavit.

Halfon's attorney, Todd Foster, said the couple had a valid marriage.

"We look forward to bringing forward additional facts to bring clarity to this situation," Foster said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafloridacrimemarriageexploitationfraud
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC man charged with trafficking 17-year-old
Reward offered for man who shot dog, threatened couple
Swastika drawn on NC mural of Tina Turner
Age to buy tobacco officially raised to 21
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
NC businesses help Fort Bragg soldier home for holidays
Push to polish the 'Big Acorn' before New Year's Eve bash
Show More
Tar Heels rout Temple, 55-13 for first bowl win in six years
Zebulon police looking for owner of goat
Sheriff: Search for missing man continues with few leads
At traffic stop, Selma Police arrest man sought in 2005 rape of teen
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
More TOP STORIES News