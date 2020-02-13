Child under 4 years old among 9 new flu deaths in NC last week, total deaths rises to 75

The child was among nine new flu deaths across the state, bringing the death toll to 75 for the 2019-2020 flu season. A child between the ages of 5 and 17 years old died in the first week of January.
RELATED: Despite concerns about coronavirus, Triangle doctors say flu is bigger threat
Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported that five people died from the flu.
According to a report from the NCDHHS, hospitals across the state reported more than 1,300 positive influenza tests last week.
Health care professionals say the best way to prevent the flu is to wash your hands, wear a mask and get your flu shot.
The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay with ABC11 for an updated video.