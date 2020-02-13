Health & Fitness

Child under 4 years old among 9 new flu deaths in NC last week, total deaths rises to 75

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first child under four years old died from flu-related complications in North Carolina last week.

The child was among nine new flu deaths across the state, bringing the death toll to 75 for the 2019-2020 flu season. A child between the ages of 5 and 17 years old died in the first week of January.

RELATED: Despite concerns about coronavirus, Triangle doctors say flu is bigger threat

Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported that five people died from the flu.

According to a report from the NCDHHS, hospitals across the state reported more than 1,300 positive influenza tests last week.



Health care professionals say the best way to prevent the flu is to wash your hands, wear a mask and get your flu shot.

The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay with ABC11 for an updated video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighnchealthfluflu seasonnorth carolina newsflu death
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News