First pediatric flu-related death reported in NC for 2022-23 season, first since 2020: NCDHHS

A child in the eastern part of the state recently died from complications associated with the flu, marking the first pediatric death from the flu for the 2022-23 season.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first pediatric death from flu for the 2022-2023 season.

A child in the eastern part of the state recently died from complications associated with the flu. It is the first pediatric flu death in NC since February 2020.

NCDHSS says the state has seen a rapid early rise in flu cases in recent weeks after two years of relatively low flu activity since COVID-19 began. Five adult flu-associated deaths have already been reported in NC during the current flu season.

Last week, NCDHHS announced the state's first flu-related death of an adult for this season. The person lived in Western North Carolina. The individual died of complications of the flu during the third week of October, NCDHHS said.

Centers for Disease Control recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older.

