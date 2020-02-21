Health & Fitness

Child among 11 flu-related deaths in North Carolina last week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eleven people died from flu-related complications in North Carolina last week, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a report from the department, a child between 5 and 17 years old was among the 11 that died last week bringing the total number of flu-related deaths for the 2019-2020 season to 90.

Three children have died from flu-related complications in the 2019-2020 flu season, including one child under four years old last week.

Hospital epidemiologists across the state recorded more than 1,100 positive flu tests in the last week. Though officials said flu was the most frequently identified respiratory virus in the state last week, hospital workers reported fewer cases than in the prior week.



Health care professionals say the best way to prevent the flu is to wash your hands, wear a mask and get your flu shot.

With children especially vulnerable to the flu, health officials recommend keeping kids home from school if they don't feel well or have a fever.
