4 flu deaths in North Carolina last week, 159 so far this season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, according to data from the Department of Health Human Services.

Since Sept. 29, health officials said 159 people have died from complications related to the flu.

The COVID-19 pandemic is now also happening in North Carolina. The first COVID-19 cases in the state were reported in early March, more than five months after the start of flu season. To date, at least 16 people have died and 1,857 have tested positive.

According to data from the state, the number of patients being seen by doctors has drastically decreased in the last two weeks. The number of positive flu tests also appear to have decreased, but the percentage of positive tests remained similar to previous weeks.

The weekly death numbers remain below the double-digits seen earlier this flu season.

Health officials said the flu is still considered to be geographically widespread.

The coronavirus has several similarities to the flu, but there are also key differences.



Most of the deaths statewide have been in adults older than 50 years old.

Health officials said the best way to prevent the flu is to get an annual flu shot.

As with efforts to combat the spread of novel coronavirus and other illnesses, residents should wash their hands frequently, stay home if sick and avoid contact with anyone showing symptoms.

North Carolina has had two total deaths from COVID-19 and 636 official cases according to the NCDHHS.
