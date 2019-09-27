Former Wayne County teacher charged in connection to 2013 murder of teen

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Wayne County Schools teacher was arrested and charged Thursday in connection to a Jan. 2013 murder of a teen.

Brittany Sasser, 28, of Pikeville was charged with accessory after the fact in relation to the death of 18-year-old Shabazz Woods, who was shot to death in Jan. 2013, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

Deputies arrested Sasser on Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.

Wayne County Public Schools suspended Sasser without pay Friday morning as a result.

Officials said Sasser worked as an Exceptional Children's teacher at Rosewood High since August 2016.

Sasser is currently being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to go to court on Sept. 30.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255, text Crime Stoppers at (919) 222-4230 or Goldsboro Police Department at (919) 580-4214.
