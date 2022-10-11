Police: Driver slams car into Food Lion during argument with person over week-old traffic dispute

LANCASTER, S.C. (WTVD) -- A driver intentionally crashed into a Food Lion during an argument with a person inside the grocery store, according to Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Sunday night and a customer at the grocery store caught part of what happened on camera.

Investigators said the driver of the car and a customer were arguing and the customer threw a bundle of wood at the car. That's when the car plowed into the stores front doors, before backing up and driving off.

Nobody was hurt.

The customer told investigators that she recognized the driver as someone she had cut off in traffic a week ago. The customer said she tried to apologize and that's when the argument started.

Investigators are now trying to identify and talk to the driver.

No charges have been filed at this time.