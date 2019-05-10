Food Stamp fraud: Burlington man arrested, accused of defrauding government

A Burlington man faces a felony charge of defrauding the government through the use of Food Stamps, according to Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators arrested Johnny Ray Joyner, 32, on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said Joyner knowingly obtained Food Stamps he was not qualified to receive from October 24, 2018 until May 9, 2019.

Deputies arrested Joyner on felony charges of Food Stamp Fraud and obtaining property by false pretense. While searching Joyner's home, deputies also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Joyner was book on a $50,500 secured bond.
