$100,000 in red meat, chicken donated to Food Bank by U.S. Foods

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two huge refrigerated trucks from U.S. Food arrived in Raleigh at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina bearing gifts: $100,000 worth of red meat and chicken.

It's a welcome sight as temperatures drop, and some people find themselves choosing between paying for heat or paying for food.

Jason Grace, the US Foods vice president of merchandise and planning, is eagerly continuing his company's support of our annual effort to help people who don't have enough to eat.

"We believe that this time of year is especially important. So this is just one way we can partner with the Food Bank here. To really help families who need it during the holiday season," he said.

Jessica Whichard of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC said the need is great this year.

"We've got whole communities of people who are still displaced, who were affected by floods, by power outages. And lost everything that they had. "

And now it's your turn.

We will have large trucks about the size of those used by US Foods at drop off locations like Food Lion throughout the viewing area on Tuesday.

We need your help to fill them with donated food.

"Things like whole grain pasta, protein that's in a can. Peanut butter, ravioli, pop-top cans that are easy for folks to eat. Fruits and veggies are always at a premium," Whichard said.

