recall

2 Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors recalled due to unlisted allergen

Unilever, the parent company of popular ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's, issued a voluntary recall of two of its flavors because it contains unlisted ingredients.

Select Chunky Monkey pints and Coconut Seven Layer Bar tubs of ice cream are the flavors impacted.

The company says they may have tree nuts that are not listed on the packaging.

The affected Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk is sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a Consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4.

The affected Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey pint is sold in a pint tub with a Consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2.

According to the FDA, the undeclared nut was found during the production operation.

People who purchased the flavors with the UPC and date codes are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer container, and call 833-236-1237 for further information 24/7.

RELATED: Chewy Chips Ahoy Recall: Mondelz recalls cookies over 'unexpected solidified ingredient'
EMBED More News Videos

Mondelēz Global LLC issued a voluntary recall of Chewy Chips Ahoy after reports they may contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessrecallu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Chewy Chips Ahoy recalled over 'unexpected solidified ingredient'
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
All Fisher-Price 'Rock 'n Play' sleepers recalled
Hunt's Tomato Paste recalled for mold concerns
TOP STORIES
First Alert: Enhanced risk for severe weather Friday
Some sponsors want money back after anti-Semitic remarks at UNC conference
Cary birthing center baby Baby + Co. shuts doors permanently
Teen 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting makes threats, officials say
Dozens gather to honor victims of Durham explosion
Cadbury Eggs voted North Carolina's favorite Easter candy
Meth in purse are 'healing crystals,' Texas woman tells police
Show More
Raleigh's busy Oberlin Road to make way for bikes, pedestrians
911 call reported gas smell hour before explosion but firefighters couldn't detect it
Shouldn't go to jail 'just because they're poor:' ACLU rips NC court costs
Warrants: Wake Co. man brought toddler, newborn to drug deal, murder
Lighted signs part of NC plan to make you safer in Uber, Lyft cars
More TOP STORIES News