4 chefs, 2 restaurants in the Triangle among 2020 James Beard semifinalists

We're thrilled to announce the Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists of the 2020 James Beard Awards, presented by @CapitalOne. Congratulations to all! #jbfa https://t.co/fXvNsgW0Ot — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) February 26, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four chefs and two restaurants in the Triangle are among those named in the 2020 James Beard Award semifinalists list.Wednesday morning, the James Beard Foundation released its semifinalists in its Best Chef and Best Restaurant categories. The award named after American cook, teacher and television personality, James Beard, is one of the most prestigious awards in the food industry.This year, Ashley Christensen's wood-fired restaurant Death & Taxes is up for 'Outstanding Wine Program' under beverage director Cappie Peete. In 2019, Christensen, who owns multiple downtown Raleigh restaurants, won 'Outstanding Chef' in the country. The upscale barn-themed Angus Barn Steakhouse in Raleigh is running for the 'Oustanding Hospitality' award.Three of the Triangle's chefs are semifinalists for the regional 'Best Chef: Southeast' award including Durham's very own Chef-Ricky Moore of the Saltbox Seafood Joint, Chef-Steven Devereaux Greene of Herons at the Umstead in Cary and Chef-Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh.Crawford and Son's pastry chef, Krystle Swenson is hoping to take home the award of 'Outstanding Pastry Chef' in the country.This year's James Beard Awards will be held on May 4 in Chicago.