222 Fusion Bistro & Bar brings Asian-inflected fare to Hillsborough

If you love Asian fusion fare, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called 222 Fusion Bistro & Bar, the new arrival is located at 222 Glenwood Ave., Suite #103 in Hillsborough.
Expect small plates like pot stickers and Spanish octopus to start. You'll find a seafood platter featuring shrimp, oysters and snow crab legs among the cold bar offerings. Take a gander at the full menu here.
222 Fusion Bistro & Bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Thomas A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 25, wrote, "It was an absolutely amazing experience from the wait staff to the relaxed atmosphere and the delectable food. You definitely need to check this place out."
Yelper John T. added, "By far, this is the best Asian fusion restaurant in town. It has an amazing bar and cocktails options."
And Maddie M. wrote, "This is one of the few restaurants that still hand makes its dumplings and you can tell! This spot brings innovative twists to classic dishes that you'll absolutely love."
Head on over to check it out: 222 Fusion Bistro & Bar is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
