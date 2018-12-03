FOOD & DRINK

222 Fusion Bistro & Bar brings Asian-inflected fare to Hillsborough

Photo: Michael M./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love Asian fusion fare, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called 222 Fusion Bistro & Bar, the new arrival is located at 222 Glenwood Ave., Suite #103 in Hillsborough.

Expect small plates like pot stickers and Spanish octopus to start. You'll find a seafood platter featuring shrimp, oysters and snow crab legs among the cold bar offerings. Take a gander at the full menu here.

222 Fusion Bistro & Bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Thomas A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 25, wrote, "It was an absolutely amazing experience from the wait staff to the relaxed atmosphere and the delectable food. You definitely need to check this place out."

Yelper John T. added, "By far, this is the best Asian fusion restaurant in town. It has an amazing bar and cocktails options."

And Maddie M. wrote, "This is one of the few restaurants that still hand makes its dumplings and you can tell! This spot brings innovative twists to classic dishes that you'll absolutely love."

Head on over to check it out: 222 Fusion Bistro & Bar is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Comedy, hibachi and more: Explore Chapel Hill's 4 newest businesses
Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant now open in Chapel Hill, with all-you-can-eat sushi and hibachi
Chobani introduces new yogurt line for kids
Sam Jones BBQ to open new location in Raleigh
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
All clear given at William Peace University after 'shelter in place' warning
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
Florida woman vanishes during trip to Costa Rica
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
NC Congressional race in limbo amid allegations of voter fraud
Snow this weekend? It's possible!
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Raleigh on 2019 tour
Show More
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
Honoring Bush 41: George H.W. Bush to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
More News