3 cool new bars to check out in Raleigh

Junction West
310 S. West St., Suite 110, Downtown
Photo: Sara J./Yelp
Located in a historic warehouse, Junction West is a new bar that features a spacious courtyard, exposed brick and original wooden beams that are a nod to the building's industrial past, per its website.
According to Get Offline, the bar has a special focus on local craft beer as one of the founders used to brew for Trophy.
Yelpers are generally positive about Junction West, which currently holds four stars out of three reviews on the site.
Laura S., who reviewed it on Oct. 6, wrote, "The space is really bright and clean -- very white, unlabeled bar taps, whitewashed brick. The view is also beautiful and the location is ideal if you live/work/hang out in the Warehouse District."
Sara J. noted, "The best part is the outside sitting area. There is turf grass, benches and string lights. That, coupled with the views and sunset make it a great choice for hanging out!"
Junction West is open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 1 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Lola's Beach Bar
1803 Glenwood Ave., Five Points
Photo: Phoebe N./Yelp
Lola's Beach Bar offers margaritas, cocktails, beer and wine, along with blue agave tequilas and freshly squeezed juices.
Pair your drinks with an array of Mexican offerings, including the Surfer: grilled chicken served with mango and pineapple salsa, avocado and cheese.
Other menu items include Baja blackened fish with cilantro lime slaw; and the Quinoa Beach Bowl with chicken, avocado, spinach and tomatoes. Tacos, burritos and nachos are also available. (Find the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Phoebe N., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 19, wrote, "They have lots of fun island-themed drinks and a fun creative bar bites menu as well."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lola's Beach Bar is open from 3:30 p.m.-midnight from Monday-Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
Vita Vite
200 Park At N. Hills St., Suite 130, North Hills
Photo: Sree P./Yelp
Vita Vite is a wine bar and lounge with establishments in both downtown and midtown Raleigh.
At this location, visitors can expect an extensive wine list, including sparkling options like Valdelavia from Cava, Spain; Tenuta Degli Ultimi Ciacola from Prosecco, Italy; and Val de Mer from Cremant, France. Whites and reds are also available. (Find the full list here.)
Pair your drinks with small plate offerings like pimento cheese and sea salt flatbread crackers, or burrata and fresh-baked bread. Videri chocolate bites are also available for those looking for something sweet.
Vita Vite currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Ron W. noted, "Love having a wine bar in the North Hills area and Vita Vite Midtown is doing it with some serious class! Vita Vite is a mix of modern and artistic showcasing a wrap-around space with great lighting, stuffed couches and art. It's an interesting mix of style but works overall."
Yelper Angela S. wrote, "What a gorgeous place! With seating on two levels, there's plenty of room to hang out with friends or cuddle up in a comfy chair and relax with a glass of wine. The bartenders were knowledgeable and friendly."
Interested? Visit Vita Vite from noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday and 1-7 p.m. on Sunday.