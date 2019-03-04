3 new businesses to check out in Central

Oak Steakhouse Raleigh
Photo: anne p./Yelp
Oak Steakhouse Raleigh is a steakhouse situated at 417 W. Hargett St. in the Warehouse District.
Expect high-end steak offerings at this spot, which serves certified Angus beef selections. Look for the boneless ribeye, boneless N.Y. strip and filet mignon among the featured entrees. Oak Steakhouse Raleigh, which offers a raw bar, also serves up seafood entrees including lobster.
Yelp users are excited about Oak Steakhouse Raleigh, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on the site.
Yelper Andrea G., who reviewed Oak Steakhouse Raleigh on Feb. 2, wrote, "Our ribeye's were perfectly cooked with plenty of butter. I especially loved the glaze wine gravy the server brought with the mashed potatoes."
Oak Steakhouse Raleigh is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Apero
Photo: mary l./Yelp
Apero, located at 309 Blake St., is a wine bar and cocktail bar, offering tapas and more.
Apero offers an assortment of small plates, desserts and snacks on its menu. Look for the potato brava waffle among the tapas offerings. The new spot also serves up wine, cocktails and aperitifs.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Apero has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Marshall D. wrote, "Get the sherry colada and share a charcuterie and fromage board. Expect great hospitality and a nice, chill vibe."
Head on over to check it out: Apero is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar
Photo: mary h./Yelp
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar, situated at 2340 Bale St., Suite #100, is a spot to score seafood and more.
This spot is part of a regional chain with several other outposts. Try the crab balls for an appetizer. The menu offers a variety of seafood samplers, baskets, platters, sandwiches and more. Look for the Moscow Mule among the oyster bar's many signature drinks.
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar's current rating of four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Lori R. noted, "We tried the crab cake and blackened mahi. It was excellent quality!"
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
---
