3 new businesses to check out in South Central

Captain Cookie
Captain Cookie is a bakery, offering ice cream and frozen yogurt, juice and smoothies and more, located at 500 E. Davie St.
This spot started as a food truck. It specializes in baked cookies, dairy products and ice cream sandwiches. Take a gander at the full menu here.
Captain Cookie's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Latisha W., who reviewed Captain Cookie on March 3, wrote, "The cookies were great! I loved the fact that I could taste quality ingredients including the chocolate. The ice cream wasn't overly sweet and paired perfectly with the cookies."
Captain Cookie is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, noon-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Burial Beer - The Exhibit
Burial Beer - The Exhibit is a beer bar that's located at 500 E. Davie St., Suite #170.
With a sister location in Asheville, N.C., this spot is referred to as the exhibit in a nod to theBurial art world. Look for a variety of craft beers including a black IPA called Death Is But A Door. The menu features porters, pale ales, pilsners and more.
With four stars from five reviews on Yelp, the fresh arrival is off to a strong start.
Yelper And S. noted, "Burial continually makes some of the best beer. The space is small but the artwork and beer are amazing. This is a must-visit for any craft beer drinker."
Burial Beer - The Exhibit is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, noon-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Al-Aseel
Al-Aseel is a Middle Eastern spot located at 717 E. Martin St., Suite #199.
This spot specializes in Yemeni food. Expect traditional fare such as baba ganoush, sauteed lamb and more on the menu. You'll also find a variety of sandwiches including the kebab sandwich (with chicken, beef or kafta). Try the fatah at dessert time.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp, Al-Aseel has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Debbie C., who reviewed Al-Aseel on Jan. 1, wrote, "It was fantastic! I had a huge portion of chicken ogda: flavorful pieces of chicken with root vegetables. You also get flatbread and a really tasty rice dish. The hot sauce was amazing."
Al-Aseel is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
