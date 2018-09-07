3 new spots in the Morgan Street Food Hall for pizza, ice cream and banh mi

Raleigh Rolls
411 W. Morgan St.
Photo: chris h./Yelp
Raleigh Rolls recently debuted in the food hall with Thai rolled ice cream. Specialty rolls include the Chocolate Overload, made with Oreo cookies and topped with M&Ms, sprinkles, whipped cream, Nutella drizzle, more Oreo cookies and dark chocolate.
A colorful option is the Mixed Berry, made with strawberries, raspberries and blackberries, and topped with Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream, sliced strawberries and a strawberry Pocky stick. Craving marshmallows? Try the S'mores, made with graham crackers and Hershey's chocolate bar pieces, then topped with a roasted marshmallow, whipped cream, graham cracker and chocolate chips.
It's still early days for Raleigh Rolls, which has just three reviews on Yelp so far.
Yelper Valerie V., who reviewed the shop on Aug. 8, wrote, "I've had rolled ice cream in Thailand so was excited to try this place. The ice cream was good, not great. It's definitely worth trying for the experience and the photo, but I'll probably not go back."
Raleigh Rolls is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Bella's Wood Fired Pizza
411 W. Morgan St.
Photo: KAELYN S./Yelp
Bella's Wood Fired Pizza is an Italian spot, offering pizza and more. It offers a seasonal tapas menu with bruschetta and baked brie as well as wood-fired pizzas like the Margarita, Greek, Bella's Own Sausage, Goat Cheese, Casino Clam and more.
There's also a make-your-own-pizza option. Wash it all down with Pepsi products, sodas, bottled water or juice.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Bella's Wood Fired Pizza has made a promising start.
D C., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 28, wrote, "Had the Margarita pizza and it was the best wood-fired pizza I have ever had. Friendly staff and great space."
Yelper Kaelyn S. added, "Really great pizza with the perfect crust and sauce. Their prices are pretty decent as well in comparison to similar restaurants in the area. The staff was super friendly and helpful."
Bella's Wood Fired Pizza is open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
MKG Kitchen
411 W. Morgan St.
Photo: valerie v./Yelp
MKG Kitchen is a Vietnamese spot helmed by the owners of Mekong Vietnamese Cuisine in Morrisville. Menu items include banh mi sandwiches, spring rolls and bowls of vermicelli noodles.
MKG Kitchen's current rating of 4.5 stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is off to a positive start.
Yelper Valerie V., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 8, wrote, "The dumplings were good -- crispy and flavorful and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, which I thought was weird, but it was actually kind of good."
Brittany B. added, "MKG has a super trendy, cool stall with neon signs and tiger wallpaper to catch your eye. I tried the chicken vermicelli bowl and it was easily the best vermicelli I have had. It tastes so fresh, was made to order and the serving was incredibly reasonable for the price. If you are looking for tasty, fresh, authentic Vietnamese cuisine look no further."