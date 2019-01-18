FOOD & DRINK

3 top spots for bubble tea in Chapel Hill

Cha House. | Photo: Mike J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving bubble tea?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bubble tea outlets in Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Cha House



Photo: matthew l./Yelp

Topping the list is Cha House. Located at 318 W. Franklin St., the Taiwanese spot, which offers coffee and tea and bubble tea, is the highest rated bubble tea spot in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp.

2. Yaya Tea



Photo: Ruby D./Yelp

Next up is Yaya Tea, situated at 157 E. Franklin St. With four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese spot, which offers bubble tea, coffee and tea, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Quickly



Photo: ruby d./Yelp

Quickly, located at 503 Meadowmont Village Circle, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score bubble tea, juice, smoothies, coffee and tea four stars out of 26 reviews.
