3 top spots for hot dogs in Raleigh

The Roast Grill | Photo: Jiyoung S./Yelp

Looking to sample the best hot dogs around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the hot dog hot spots in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. The Roast Grill



Photo: TONYA P./Yelp

Topping the list is The Roast Grill. Located at 7 S. West St. in Central, this joint is the highest-rated hot dog spot in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 126 reviews on Yelp.

"You won't find generic ball-park dogs here," explained television personality Adam Richman, who visited with his show, Man v. Food. "At the Roast Grill, every frank is 90% beef with just a bit of lean pork flavor, uniquely cooked to a crisp black char on their 70 year old original grill."

2. Snoopy's Hot Dogs & More



Photo: KORRINA A./Yelp

Next up is Five Points' Snoopy's Hot Dogs & More, situated at 1931 Wake Forest Rd. With four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, this spot to score hot dogs has proven to be a local favorite. But also, don't miss out on its burgers and sandwiches.

3. Community Deli



Photo: GEONELLE B./Yelp

Wade's Community Deli, located at 901 Oberlin Rd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli four stars out of 28 reviews. Look forward to daily specials like Tuesday's Piled-High BLT, Thursday's NC BBQ Pork Sandwich and Friday's Cajun Chicken Sandwich.
