3 top spots for vinyl records in Durham

Chaz's Bull City Records. | Photo: Heather B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to score vinyl records?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vinyl record spots in Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for vinyl records.


1. Chaz's Bull City Records




Photo: heather b./Yelp

Topping the list is Chaz's Bull City Records. Located at 2600 Hillsborough Road in Old West Durham, it's the highest rated vinyl record spot in Durham, boasting five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hunky Dory




Photo: jesse t./Yelp

Next up is Hunky Dory, situated at 718 Ninth St. With five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the vinyl records store and head shop has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Carolina Soul




Photo: vincent v./Yelp

Downtown's Carolina Soul, a spot to score jazz, soul, funk, hip-hop, reggae records and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 117 E. Main St. to see for yourself.
