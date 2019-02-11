300 seniors on Durham Meals on Wheels waiting list

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Meals on Wheels of Durham is in need of community help to reduce a growing backlog of senior citizens on its waiting list.
The organization has 300 people hoping to get meals delivered to their homes, according to Executive Director Gale Singer Adland.
"The numbers of seniors in Durham requesting our services is increasing far faster than our ability to feed them," said Adland.
The organization held a successful annual fundraising gala on Saturday at Durham's Washington Duke Inn. More than 200 people attended the event that raised $80,000.
In 2018, Meals on Wheels of Durham delivered more than 133,300 meals to homebound seniors. The organization has seen a surge in its ability to help people in need. In 2015, they delivered 86,000 meals during the course of the year.
"North Carolina is one of the 10 worst states for senior hunger with 18 percent of our seniors struggling with hunger," according to Adland. "Almost 32 percent of seniors in North Carolina live in or near poverty."
Meals on Wheels serves the elderly, frail, disabled, convalescing and others who cannot provide proper nutrition for themselves. Volunteers deliver lunch every weekday and also engage in social contact that helps seniors remain independent.
