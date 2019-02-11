ABC11 TOGETHER

300 seniors on Durham Meals on Wheels waiting list

EMBED </>More Videos

Meals on Wheels of Durham is in need of community help to reduce a growing backlog of senior citizens on its waiting list.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Meals on Wheels of Durham is in need of community help to reduce a growing backlog of senior citizens on its waiting list.

The organization has 300 people hoping to get meals delivered to their homes, according to Executive Director Gale Singer Adland.

"The numbers of seniors in Durham requesting our services is increasing far faster than our ability to feed them," said Adland.

The organization held a successful annual fundraising gala on Saturday at Durham's Washington Duke Inn. More than 200 people attended the event that raised $80,000.

In 2018, Meals on Wheels of Durham delivered more than 133,300 meals to homebound seniors. The organization has seen a surge in its ability to help people in need. In 2015, they delivered 86,000 meals during the course of the year.

"North Carolina is one of the 10 worst states for senior hunger with 18 percent of our seniors struggling with hunger," according to Adland. "Almost 32 percent of seniors in North Carolina live in or near poverty."

Meals on Wheels serves the elderly, frail, disabled, convalescing and others who cannot provide proper nutrition for themselves. Volunteers deliver lunch every weekday and also engage in social contact that helps seniors remain independent.

Click here to learn more about Meals on Wheels of Durham or to donate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodabc11 togethermeals on wheelsfoodDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Charlie & the Chocolate Factory now playing at DPAC
The Durham Rescue Mission needs Easter baskets
Tobacco Road Marathon close to reaching $1 Million Raised
Fayetteville woman seeks prom dresses for Native American students in need
More abc11 together
FOOD & DRINK
Durham's County Fare closes after being open for less than 1 year
The 3 best Greek spots in Chapel Hill
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
How second shutdown could affect SNAP food stamp program
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News