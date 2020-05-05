40,000 pounds of chicken given away for free at Fayetteville church

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several surplus chicken sales have been a hit in the area in recent weeks. Tuesday morning in Fayetteville, another giveaway brought long lines.
Local grocer Carlie C's is gave away up to 40,000 pounds of chicken at Manna Church at 5117 Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville. The giveaway was in partnership with Manna Church and House of Raeford Farms.
The service was drive-thru only and each vehicle received a 10-pound bag of chicken for free.
The lines started forming as early as 2:30 Tuesday morning. Drivers were distributed one ten pound bag of drumsticks.
"I've been waiting for the stimulus. Still haven't gotten it. I'm behind on rent. I'm behind on a lot of things. This helps out with food," said Fayetteville resident Cherie Faulk.
"We're not working. It's kind of hard to buy food and pay your bills at the same time," said Fayetteville resident Tyrone Vereen.
"We want to help people see that Jesus loves them no strings attached. If we can fill your belly up then that's a nice reminder. That's what we're here to do," said Chris Fletcher who is lead pastor of Manna Church.
The Kohl's parking lot functioned as another distribution site to help mitigate traffic congestion. Staffers stuffed shuttle buses with bags of chicken to pass out to residents who waited there.
