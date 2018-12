For the 43rd consecutive year, Golden Corral opened its restaurant on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh to feed families in need.The special meal took place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Golden Corral employees and volunteers from the surrounding community stepped up to serve the traditional holiday dinner.In addition, free bus service was provided to Raleigh residents who could not arrange their own transportation to get to the restaurant.