FOOD & DRINK

A job to relish: Wienermobile is hiring drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to drive the Wienermobile? Oscar Mayer is looking for a driver.

By
Oscar Mayer is searching for "Hotdoggers" to staff their fleet of six Wienermobiles.

The hot dog company is accepting resumes until January 31 for year-long jobs that begin in June and require non-stop travel.

Oscar Mayer says you should "have an appetite for adventure, a friendly personality, and boundless enthusiasm."

The company says the Wienermobile crew makes TV and radio appearances and makes visits to grocery stores, military bases and charity events across the country.

They're looking for people with a college degree in journalism, advertising, public relations or marketing and Spanish-speaking applicants are strongly encouraged to apply.

Click here for job details and where to send a resume.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhot dogsjobsbizarrefun stuff
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Wake Tech students pack food to combat shutdown-related hunger
Study: Popular coffee species could soon go extinct
Craving pizza? Here are Clayton's top 4 options
KFC launches gravy-scented candle and 'frying chicken' audio
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Raleigh construction site accident
Arrests made after search, but Durham murder suspect remains at large
Man pleads guilty in 2015 shooting that killed toddler in Chapel Hill
Roanoke Rapids Police take man into custody after standoff
Good or bad? Cumberland County leads state in human trafficking arrests
UNC System Interim President will decide Chancellor Folt's replacement
'How do you draw an X?' - the latest viral sensation
Judge declines to certify Harris victor in 9th Congressional District
Show More
Walgreens employee accused of stealing opioid pills from Apex store
Judge orders Raleigh man accused in murder-for-hire plot to be jailed until trial
Wake Tech students pack food to combat shutdown-related hunger
Mom of newborn twins missing since leaving bar 3 weeks ago
Durham police seeking 2 people for questioning in school bus shooting
More News