A job to relish: Wienermobile is hiring drivers

Oscar Mayer is searching for "Hotdoggers" to staff their fleet of six Wienermobiles.
The hot dog company is accepting resumes until January 31 for year-long jobs that begin in June and require non-stop travel.
Oscar Mayer says you should "have an appetite for adventure, a friendly personality, and boundless enthusiasm."
The company says the Wienermobile crew makes TV and radio appearances and makes visits to grocery stores, military bases and charity events across the country.
They're looking for people with a college degree in journalism, advertising, public relations or marketing and Spanish-speaking applicants are strongly encouraged to apply.
Click here for job details and where to send a resume.
