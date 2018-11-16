ABC11 TOGETHER

ABC11 Together food drive offers chance to feed hungry North Carolinians

You have a chance to help fight hunger in our area with the ABC11 Together Food Drive next month.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
As many people are getting ready for their Thanksgiving dinners next week, many more are struggling just to put food on the table. You have a chance to help with the ABC11 Together Food Drive next month.

"In the state of North Carolina, one and six families are hungry," said Ron Pringle, Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeastern North Carolina.

Charmin Tober knows that struggle very well as the mother is living out of her van.

"Off and on the streets for seven years," said Tober. "My son has special dogs and it's hard to find a place with special dogs because they're ADA dogs and the're certified," said Tober.

Tober is one of hundreds who showed up at the Homeless and Hunger stand down for a bite to eat. Most days she and her son depend on the daily meals at the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of Fayetteville gets their food from the food bank who also provides to dozens of other community partners across the Sandhills. While the Food Bank shelves look full enough to handle the demand, looks are deceiving.

"The food is going out as fast as it's going in. So not only are we continuing to meet the everyday disaster that's going on all year long with feeding hungry families, now we're dealing with victims recovering from Hurricane Matthew," said Pringle.

That's where you come in. The ABC11 Together Food Drive has provided millions of meals to those in need. This year, we've partnered with Food Lion to top last year's numbers. Just drop off any non-perishable, household, or pet items to any of our drive locations. If you can't donate physically, remember your money matters, too.

"If you contribute one dollar, that can provide five meals," said Pringle.
