ABC11 FOOD DRIVE

ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal

EMBED </>More Videos

Videos: ABC11 Together Food Drive 2018 (1 of 12)

ABC11 Food Drive raises 1.5 million meals

ABC11 Food Drive raises 1.5 million meals, thanks to you!

The ABC11 Together Food Drive helped raise 1.5 million meals, surpassing the goal of 1 million, thanks to your generosity!

Take a look back at the day below:


ABC11 will have two drive-thru locations: 1121 Falls River Ave. in Raleigh and 4106 Raeford Rd. in Fayetteville.



You can also make monetary donations through Second Harvest FB of SENC or Food Bank of CENC. Monetary donations are being matched up to $77,000!

We will also accept your donations over the phone. Call (844) 346-9886 to donate. Our phone bank will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.


A $5 donation provides 25 meals. So every little bit really makes a difference!



The food bank has been a vital source of food for many victims of Hurricane Florence. Thousands of victims are still recovering from the devastating storm. Plus, one in four children in North Carolina are food insecure.
Your donations can help make sure the food bank is able to provide for these people.

Thanks to our partners: Food Lion, BASF, US Foods, and the Junior League of Fayetteville for their support.


Buy a $5 pre-packaged box or donate non-perishable items at your local Food Lion store, or call (844) 346-9886 to donate!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodABC11 Together Food Drivedonationsfood
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 FOOD DRIVE
ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 11, 2018
More ABC11 Food Drive
FOOD & DRINK
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Top taps: Raleigh's best 3 pubs to visit now
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Applebee's offering $1 cocktail through December
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Harnett deputy on leave after video shows him throw 2 women to ground
If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news...
SBI investigating after Wake County deputy shoots teen holding knife
LIST: Orange, Chapel Hill, Durham schools closed; Wake on delay
'We have saved St. Augustine:' Raleigh university removed from probation
Black ice remains a concern as temps drop overnight
GOP Chairman: Sharing of early-vote totals would warrant new Bladen Co. election
Mack Brown goes 'Longo' for an offensive coordinator
Show More
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Garner teen who beat cancer donates hundreds of knits to Duke Children's Hospital
FBI: NC white supremacist joined coordinated attack of black DJ
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
UNC Health Care to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour
More News