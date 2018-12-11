ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal

Take a look back at the day below:
What an amazing day! 1.5 Million Meals!!!! We exceeded our goal...all thanks to you. That's a lot of families helped this holiday season. ❤️ @hungercantwait @FoodBankCENC #ABC11 with @FoodLion @BASF @USFoods @JuniorLeagueFay pic.twitter.com/B8JaNqhg1i— ABC11 Together (@ABC11Together) December 12, 2018
1 and 6 snacks just donated $5,000!! @ABC11Together @FoodBankCENC #abc11fooddrive pic.twitter.com/fal4ITVSzE— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) December 11, 2018
Thank you @GenworthMI for your amazing support! https://t.co/BItHdhOP5x— ABC11 Together (@ABC11Together) December 11, 2018
Sincere thanks to @JuniorLeagueFay for their Food Drive sponsorship and $10K donation to @hungercantwait! ❤️ https://t.co/6F9SLMSB4c— ABC11 Together (@ABC11Together) December 11, 2018
The Beta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi just donated tons of canned goods to our @ABC11Together Food Drive. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ZF4h5FtD48— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 11, 2018
Carrie Gray with @BASFAgProducts talks about their partnership with the #abc11togetherfooddrive and how important it is to help your neighbors in need.— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) December 11, 2018
The phone bank is now open for the #ABC11 Together Food Drive! Call 1(844)346-9886 with your generous donation to help those in need. Please share. pic.twitter.com/EZQiOdhVJP— John Clark ABC11 (@JohnClarkABC11) December 11, 2018
This little reindeer is from @PrimroseSchools, which delivers bus loads of donations every year during the #ABC11togerher food drive. Tune in now to @ABC11_WTVD to watch live as they present the giant check! pic.twitter.com/OcrbWZ0QBk— Food Bank CENC (@FoodBankCENC) December 11, 2018
MSG Daniel Gibson from @FtBraggNC did some shopping then dropped it all off at our @ABC11Together Food Drive. We’re at the @FoodLion on Raeford/Ireland Drive. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/fmdeFbuG7i— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 11, 2018
Don Bennett from Toys for Tots dropped off a check at our @ABC11Together Food Drive. Reminder! There are FIVE days left to drop off toys to Toys For Tots! #abc11 pic.twitter.com/TK5ouSA6nD— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 11, 2018
Longtime @FoodLion customer Rick Ramos, also a children’s trauma nurse, saved nearly $1,700 in coins, cashed it out and bought food for our @ABC11Together Food drive #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/aArHgvWhsz— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 11, 2018
ABC11 will have two drive-thru locations: 1121 Falls River Ave. in Raleigh and 4106 Raeford Rd. in Fayetteville.
Big thanks to @joshwgoodson and the @SportsChannel8 fellas for their generous donation to the #ABC11TogetherFoodDrive pic.twitter.com/ynuqTP3oct— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) December 11, 2018
You can also make monetary donations through Second Harvest FB of SENC or Food Bank of CENC. Monetary donations are being matched up to $77,000!
We will also accept your donations over the phone. Call (844) 346-9886 to donate. Our phone bank will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
DONATE TODAY: 1 in 4 children in North Carolina are food insecure. 1 in 4! You can make a difference for these kids. https://t.co/lFn87ZbaJO pic.twitter.com/iNco1mCQhk— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) December 11, 2018
A $5 donation provides 25 meals. So every little bit really makes a difference!
The food bank has been a vital source of food for many victims of Hurricane Florence. Thousands of victims are still recovering from the devastating storm. Plus, one in four children in North Carolina are food insecure.
Your donations can help make sure the food bank is able to provide for these people.
Thanks to our partners: Food Lion, BASF, US Foods, and the Junior League of Fayetteville for their support.