ABC11 Together: Volunteers help fill summer food gap for Triangle families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A thousand volunteers joined forces at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds for the annual Sort-A-Rama event put together by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

The event kicks-off the Stop Summer Hunger campaign that fills the summer meal gap when kids are not in school.

Summer means thousands of children are not getting breakfast and lunch at school.

The Sort-A-Rama event creates healthy meal packs for thousands of kids and their families.

Volunteers from a number of Triangle corporations sorted bulk food into family-sized bags for distribution to those in need.

