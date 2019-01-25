Alex & Teresa's brings Italian pizzas, pastas and more to Cary

Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer, called Alex & Teresa's Pizzeria & Trattoria, is located at 941 N. Harrison Ave.
The new arrival offers a wide selection of pizzas by the pie or slice, pastas, salads, sandwiches, desserts and more. There's also a Sunday brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and a full bar.
Alex & Teresa's Pizzeria & Trattoria has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Alexa L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 15, wrote, "This is authentic Italian everyone! I ordered the tagliatelle bolognese and it was as good as it gets: homemade pasta, a rich meaty sauce and even some nice crusty bread to sop up the sauce afterwards."
And Greg T. wrote, "The meatballs have a tremendous amount of cheesy, meaty flavor plus a perfectly spongy, firm texture that gives the right amount of tooth while still being amazingly tender."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Alex & Teresa's Pizzeria & Trattoria is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday; and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
