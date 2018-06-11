SHOPPING

Amazon Prime rolls out new Whole Foods discount in North Carolina stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon Prime members are getting discounts at Whole Foods. (KTRK)

Branson Kimball
Amazon announced its Prime members in North Carolina will receive an exclusive discount at local Whole Foods Market stores starting Wednesday, June 13th.

The discount was announced in May for a trial run in a small number of stores, and will now extend into 10 states where Whole Foods Markets have a presence.
Details on the Prime discount at local Whole Foods Markets

It's the latest move aimed at tighter integration between Amazon and its Whole Foods Market chain.

In order to get the discount, Amazon Prime members scan their Prime code on the Whole Foods app or give your mobile number at checkout.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodshoppingdealsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Back to school shopping price comparison
Police investigating shooting in parking deck near Triangle Town Center
Ellen DeGeneres teams up with Walmart for affordable clothing line
Later razor: Sales aren't as sharp
Tax-free weekend in South Carolina begins
More shopping
FOOD & DRINK
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News