Food & Drink

Thanksgiving 2019: Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals

A new survey reveals the least popular items on the Thanksgiving dinner table and the winner is: cranberry sauce.

Instacart conducted an online survey with The Harris Poll, asking more than 2,000 Americans how they feel about Thanksgiving.

Twenty-nine percent of people say they don't like cranberry sauce but eat it anyway.

Green bean casserole comes in second.

Twenty-two percent of those asked eat sweet potatoes even though they don't like it and 21% of folks don't even like pumpkin pie.

The biggest dislike was definitely cranberry sauce, nearly half of those surveyed said it was "disgusting."

The top offenders are:
  • Canned cranberry sauce (29%)

  • Green bean casserole (24%)

  • Sweet potatoes / sweet potato casserole (22%)

  • Pumpkin pie (21%)

  • Turkey (19%)


And when the big meal is all said and done... leftovers are the go-to right? Not so fast.

According to the study, 23% of Americans are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers. Millennials are anti-leftovers! 32% of Millennials say they are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidayfoodthanksgiving
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Town of Garner cancels Christmas parade
Marine murder suspect arrested at mom's house
Dave Chappelle, Garth Brooks announce NC shows
Turkey trouble? Here's Butterball's hotline
750 new jobs coming to Durham County
Scammers imitate VA in effort to scam U.S. veterans
Cumberland mom sounds alarm after son nearly abducted
Show More
Expect to hear explosions in Wake County starting Monday
Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis
Google tool shows best, worst times for Thanksgiving travel
Is something up with your water bill? We looked into it
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
More TOP STORIES News