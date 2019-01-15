FOOD & DRINK

America's favorite grocery stores ranked

Trader Joe's took the top spot.

A new survey just revealed America's favorite grocery stores.

The survey by Dunnhumby looked at several factors including prices, quality, ability to shop via app or website, operations (i.e. price consistency), convenience, discounts and rewards and speed.

Trader Joe's took the top spot. The customer data science company called it "a prime example of a retailer making trade-offs in order to deliver superior value."

"With its small format, lack of digital shopping and limited national brand offering, the retailer focuses on speed of in-store shopping and having a rich private brand offering," the survey states. "This bricks and mortar only, private brand approach minimizes costs and keeps prices low, allowing them to pad margins and reinvest in customer service, product quality and in-store experience."

Costco came in second. Followed by Amazon.

View the full list below:
1. Trader Joe's
2. Costco

3. Amazon
4. H-E-B
5. Wegmans
6. Market Basket
7. Sam's Club
8. Sprouts Farmers Market

9. WinCo Foods
10. Walmart
11. Aldi
12. Peapod
13. The Fresh Market
