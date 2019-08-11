Food & Drink

Anheuser-Busch announces new beverage 'Natural Light Seltzers'

CHICAGO -- Anheuser-Busch is getting into the spiked seltzer business.

The company announced its newest product,"Natural Light Seltzers" aimed at those wanting to cut cost.

The company said their beverage will cost about 20% less than the leading hard seltzer brands.

Also unlike other brands, this seltzer will be available in a 24-pack instead of the traditional 4-pack.

The drink will be released with two flavors "Black Cherry Lime" and "Mango and Peach".

Anheuser-Busch says the beverage will be available in a few weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocietyu.s. & worldalcoholconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, brother critical after shooting inside Sanford motel room
'A great human being': Sanderson High grad killed in Raleigh shooting
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
23-year-old Henderson man killed in Durham County crash
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
NBA All-Star John Wall visits Cary for annual backpack giveaway
Show More
Fayetteville police looking to identify suspect in Zaxby's robbery
Raleigh Boys Club flag football teaching kids on and off the field
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
New NC law requires rideshare drivers to show front license plate
Texas parents drown, teen survives accident in Turks and Caicos
More TOP STORIES News