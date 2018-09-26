Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 101 Ledgestone Way in Stone Creek Village, the newcomer to Cary is called Anjappar Authentic Indian Restaurant.
Appetizers include Chicken 65, cubes of thigh meat marinated with 65 masalas; kaadai, deep-fried and marinated Japanese quail; and shrimp marinated with ginger garlic paste and dipped in chickpea flour.
Classic Indian eats like goat curry, lamb biryani, chicken tikka masala and idli (steamed dumplings made from a batter of rice and lentils and served with chutneys and sambar) are also available, as are a plethora of soups and vegetarian options.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Anjappar Authentic Indian Restaurant is getting solid feedback.
Suby N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 11, wrote, "The mutton biryani was our favorite. It tastes really good. If you love mutton, then definitely try this one. Chicken biryani was good, but tasted the same as other restaurants."
And Sai S. wrote, "We tried the Sunday buffet today and found the food really good but spicy. If you can handle spicy, peppery food, you should try this. There are many vegetarian options too."
Head on over to check it out: Anjappar Authentic Indian Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, noon-3:30 p.m. and 6-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon-3:30 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Anjappar Authentic Indian Restaurant opens in Cary
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News