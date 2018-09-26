FOOD & DRINK

Anjappar Authentic Indian Restaurant opens in Cary

Photo: Bhairavi R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 101 Ledgestone Way in Stone Creek Village, the newcomer to Cary is called Anjappar Authentic Indian Restaurant.

Appetizers include Chicken 65, cubes of thigh meat marinated with 65 masalas; kaadai, deep-fried and marinated Japanese quail; and shrimp marinated with ginger garlic paste and dipped in chickpea flour.

Classic Indian eats like goat curry, lamb biryani, chicken tikka masala and idli (steamed dumplings made from a batter of rice and lentils and served with chutneys and sambar) are also available, as are a plethora of soups and vegetarian options.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Anjappar Authentic Indian Restaurant is getting solid feedback.

Suby N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 11, wrote, "The mutton biryani was our favorite. It tastes really good. If you love mutton, then definitely try this one. Chicken biryani was good, but tasted the same as other restaurants."

And Sai S. wrote, "We tried the Sunday buffet today and found the food really good but spicy. If you can handle spicy, peppery food, you should try this. There are many vegetarian options too."

Head on over to check it out: Anjappar Authentic Indian Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, noon-3:30 p.m. and 6-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon-3:30 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCary
FOOD & DRINK
Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B
Red Cross activates its mobile feeding unit to Robeson County
Just Dunkin': Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Raleigh man accused of touching himself in front of child at Walmart
'We've searched everywhere': 911 call released in search for missing NC boy
Crop damage, livestock losses in NC to be more than $1.1B due to hurricane
'Put your hands up:' Video shows armed men robbing Durham grocery store
Barking dogs could send owners to jail in Ohio
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
North Carolina Uber drivers eligible for portion of $148 million settlement
Show More
Durham police ID man fatally shot at gas station near Southpoint
Bike lanes coming to 10 Durham streets, and a new path, too. See where
via Herald Sun
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested for allegedly raping woman
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Wide Open Bluegrass is back in Raleigh this weekend
More News