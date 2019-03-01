Apero brings tapas and more to Raleigh

A new wine bar and cocktail bar, offering tapas and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Apero, is located at 309 Blake St.
Apero offers an assortment of small plates, desserts and snacks on its menu. Look for the potato brava waffle among the tapas offerings. The new spot also serves up wine, cocktails and aperitifs.
Apero has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
L. S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 17, wrote, "We had the oatmeal pie with ice cream that was ridiculously delicious. The atmosphere is classy without being stuffy."
Yelper Mary L. added, "This spot has an incredible vermouth selection. The meat and cheese board was awesome too."
Head on over to check it out: Apero is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
