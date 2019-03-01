Food & Drink

Apero brings tapas and more to Raleigh

Photo: Mary L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new wine bar and cocktail bar, offering tapas and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Apero, is located at 309 Blake St.

Apero offers an assortment of small plates, desserts and snacks on its menu. Look for the potato brava waffle among the tapas offerings. The new spot also serves up wine, cocktails and aperitifs.

Apero has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

L. S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 17, wrote, "We had the oatmeal pie with ice cream that was ridiculously delicious. The atmosphere is classy without being stuffy."

Yelper Mary L. added, "This spot has an incredible vermouth selection. The meat and cheese board was awesome too."

Head on over to check it out: Apero is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighhoodline
TOP STORIES
Raleigh Police arrest bank robbery suspect after pursuit, crash on I-440
RDU unanimously approves $24M lease to Wake County mining company
Sampson County teacher arrested for sex crimes with student
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Copperhead or look alike? Experts weigh in on triangle snake sightings
Raleigh man clearing out late mother's home rediscovers messages in a bottle
How to see the supermoon and other March astronomy events
Show More
Smithfield police investigating after woman was cut by razor blade on door handle
Rare hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach
Assault charge against NCSU basketball player, Eric Lockett, dismissed
Proposed TN bill makes schools feed students who cannot afford lunch
Jury tasked with deciding whether Gillard will receive death penalty
More TOP STORIES News