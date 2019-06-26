Free ice cream available for safety-conscious children in Apex this summer

As it gets 🌞it's ⏱️to start handing out tickets...yes that's right...tickets. ICE CREAM TICKETS!!!!! If a🧒👧 gets 🚔by an👮‍♂️for wearing their⛑️on their 🚲🛹🛴etc. we will reward them with a free🍦from our friends @apexcfa . Keep those 🧠safe and yourself ❄️with a free 🍦!👮‍♂️💙🍦 pic.twitter.com/HTDeiR6tyJ — Apex Police Dept. (@ApexPolice) June 25, 2019

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Children safely skating, biking or scooting could get free ice cream in Apex.Apex Police Department is teaming up with Chick-fil-A of Apex for a summer treat.The police department said officers will be handing out tickets to children wearing helmets while out riding their bikes, scooters, skateboards or other device.But these tickets aren't bad; they're delicious.The tickets can be redeemed at the Chick-fil-A on Beaver Creek Commons for a free ice cream!