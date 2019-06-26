Free ice cream available for safety-conscious children in Apex this summer

Apex Police Department is teaming up with Chick-fil-A of Apex for a summer treat.
The police department said officers will be handing out tickets to children wearing helmets while out riding their bikes, scooters, skateboards or other device.
But these tickets aren't bad; they're delicious.
The tickets can be redeemed at the Chick-fil-A on Beaver Creek Commons for a free ice cream!
