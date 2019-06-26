Food & Drink

Free ice cream available for safety-conscious children in Apex this summer

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Children safely skating, biking or scooting could get free ice cream in Apex.

Apex Police Department is teaming up with Chick-fil-A of Apex for a summer treat.

The police department said officers will be handing out tickets to children wearing helmets while out riding their bikes, scooters, skateboards or other device.

But these tickets aren't bad; they're delicious.

The tickets can be redeemed at the Chick-fil-A on Beaver Creek Commons for a free ice cream!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkapexsafetyscooterbicycleskateboardingice cream
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trip to car wash left Hillsborough man with $600 in damage
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Wake Forest woman accused in child abuse case
CEO apologizes after Wake County mom denied Build-A-Bear experience
Art teacher accused of stealing craft supplies from Walmart
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
Show More
Puppy scam targeting Triangle residents
South Carolina man found in pond wasn't killed by alligator
Toddler found wandering alone on busy highway
Harris Teeter opens new Raleigh location
'A game-changer:' $1.9B complex will house soccer stadium in downtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News