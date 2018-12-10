FOOD & DRINK

Applebee's serving $1 holiday cocktail for entire month of December

EMBED </>More Videos

Applebee's offering $1 cocktail through December

Applebee's is hoping to get people into the Christmas spirit with a $1 Jolly Rancher Cocktail through the month of December.

The restaurant chain says its drink of the month is a vodka-based cocktail, combined with either red or green apple Jolly Rancher candy mix over ice.

"We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "The dollar jolly embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too."

The franchise is known for its monthly $1 drink specials, which originated with their signature margaritas.

In October, the restaurant got people in the Halloween spirit with a $1 Zombie Cocktail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddrinkingalcoholapplebee'srestaurantchristmasholidayu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
How to make snow cream
Comfort food? Ohio State University installs bacon vending machine
Historic Allen & Son barbecue restaurant in Chapel Hill closes
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Winter storm pushes out of Raleigh, wintry mix still possible
Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'
At least 5 cars involved in crash on I-440 at Poole Rd in Raleigh
12'' of snow blankets parts of Raleigh-Durham
WCPSS defends countywide system ahead of snow day, cites diversity
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school
Reminder: Keep curbs, walkways clear for mail delivery
Divers search for truck driver who crashed, disappeared in Neuse River
Show More
Snow day closes North Carolina Zoo, area schools, more
NC snow forecast: Temperatures above freezing as storm moves out
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help Duke doctor out of snow
PHOTOS: Snow blankets many parts of North Carolina
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer sets record for views within 24 hours
More News