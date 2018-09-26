FOOD & DRINK

Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B

EMBED </>More Videos

Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Arby's owner Inspire Brands is buying the Sonic drive-in hamburger chain.

Inspire is paying $43.50 per share cash, or $2.3 billion, for Sonic, which has 3,600 restaurants in the U.S. Inspire expects the deal to close by the end of this year.

Sonic will operate as a separate business unit within Inspire and remain based in Oklahoma City. The first Sonic opened in Oklahoma in 1953.

Inspire says Sonic's management team will also remain in place.

Sonic earned $63.7 million in its 2017 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31. That was down slightly from the previous two years.

Atlanta-based Inspire was formed earlier this year when Arby's acquired the Buffalo Wild Wings chain.

Inspire said Tuesday owning multiple chains will help it share resources, including customer loyalty data and suppliers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantbusinessu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Red Cross activates its mobile feeding unit to Robeson County
Just Dunkin': Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with 2 coffee creations
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Durham police investigate deadly shooting at gas station near Southpoint
Fayetteville police look for possible witness in fatal hit-and-run
Wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years, man begins new life in Raleigh
4 hurt in Fayetteville head-on collision, 2 critically
'I want my baby back:' Mother of missing Gastonia boy makes tearful plea
VIDEO: Ballpark worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
VIDEO: Florida man accused of throwing another man off bridge
Death of two teens found in Johnston County home ruled murder-suicide
Show More
Harris Teeter recalls frozen yogurt because of allergy concerns
Red Cross activates its mobile feeding unit to Robeson County
Cooper, Republicans vow to work together on hurricane relief
Police: Woman let mom's body decompose, 'wanted to see the stages of death'
Did Hurricane Florence affect NC's leaf season?
More News