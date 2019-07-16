Food & Drink

Ashley Christensen to open fried chicken sandwich shop in Durham, Cary

Award-winning Raleigh chef, Ashley Christensen, is starting a new restaurant concept and for the first time, won't be in Raleigh.

On Friday, the James Beard Outstanding Chef announced that she plans to open a chain of fried chicken sandwich restaurants across the Triangle.

So far, a location in Durham and Cary are expected.

There's no name for the business yet, but Christensen is directing fans to an online website to learn more.

Christensen, with a string of popular Raleigh restaurants including Poole's Diner and Death and Taxes, was named the reigning James Beard Outstanding Chef in the country

This isn't her first venture into fried chicken. Her restaurant Beasley's Chicken and Honey is a very popular spot on Wilmington Street in downtown Raleigh.

The new concept will have five different types of chicken sandwiches, sides, salads, milkshakes, wine and beer.

She hopes to open the first location by spring 2020 in Durham's University Hill Shopping Center. The second in the Parkside Commons development in Cary possibly opening by the middle of 2020.
