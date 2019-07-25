Food & Drink

Possible human blood contamination forces recall of more than 700 pounds of beef, pork in 4 southern states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Nearly 712 pounds of fresh and frozen raw beef and pork have been recalled over the possibility that the products may be contaminated with human blood.

According to the USDA, an employee at the facility in Birmingham, Alabama, may have cut himself during production.

The meat was shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

RELATED: Allergan recalls textured breast implant tied to rare cancer

The brand names reportedly include Stock Yard Angus, Cattleman's Selection, Patuxent Farms and SRA.

No illnesses have been reported; however, officials have labeled the incident as a "Class 1" recall, meaning it's a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkalabamatennesseemississippigeorgiafoodrecallbeef
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lime scooter driver hit by car near NC State campus
Teen accused of shooting, killing man at Robeson County birthday party
2 Moore County sisters, ages 11 and 13, killed in car crash
Epstein hospitalized after suffering neck injury in jail cell
Mother, ex-Israeli military member, chases after alleged flasher
New push to block controversial NC reading program for kids
School that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation
Show More
Couple hunting seashells on NC beach finds live Civil War shell instead
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
Thousands to descend on downtown Raleigh for Galaxycon
Autryville church preaches forgiveness after $11,000 mower stolen
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
More TOP STORIES News