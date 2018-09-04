FOOD & DRINK

Bella's Wood Fired Pizza debuts downtown

Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the Morgan Street Food Hall. Called Bella's Wood Fired Pizza, the new addition is located at 411 W. Morgan St. in downtown Raleigh.

The eatery offers a seasonal tapas menu with bruschetta and baked brie as well as wood-fired pizzas like the Margarita, Greek, Bella's Own Sausage, Goat Cheese, Casino Clam and more. There's even a make-your-own-pizza option.

Wash it all down with Pepsi products, sodas, bottled water or juice.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Bella's Wood Fired Pizza has made a promising start.

D C., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 28, wrote, "Had the Margarita pizza and it was the best wood-fired pizza I have ever had. Friendly staff and great space."

Yelper Kaelyn S. added, "Really great pizza with the perfect crust and sauce. Their prices are pretty decent as well in comparison to similar restaurants in the area. The staff was super friendly and helpful."

Bella's Wood Fired Pizza is open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
