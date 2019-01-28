FOOD & DRINK

Best bites: The top 3 Indian restaurants in Raleigh

By Hoodline
Craving Indian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Kabab and Curry



Topping the list is Kabab and Curry. Located at 2418 Hillsborough St., it is the highest rated Indian restaurant in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Wild Cook's Indian Grill



Next up is The Wild Cook's Indian Grill, situated at 3212 Hillsborough St. With four stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp, the Indian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Curry in a Hurry



Curry in a Hurry, located at 411 W. Morgan St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian spot at the Morgan Street Food Hall & Marketfour stars out of 23 reviews. The business also operates a food truck.
