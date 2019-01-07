FOOD & DRINK

Best of Fayetteville: The top 5 Japanese eateries to visit now

Gohan Bistro. | Photo: Stephanie O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Japanese food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese restaurants around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Umami



Photo: angela h./Yelp

Topping the list is Umami. Located at 6031 Yadkin Road, Suite B, the sushi bar, which offers ramen, bubble tea and more, is the highest rated Japanese restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 283 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nona Sushi



Photo: christina l./Yelp

Next up is Nona Sushi, situated at 5075 Morganton Road. With 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gohan Bistro



Photo: shelton s./Yelp

Gohan Bistro, located at 524 S. Reilly Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score poke and ramen 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews.

4. Ramen Tsubaki



Photo: whitney t./Yelp

Ramen Tsubaki, an Asian fusion spot that offers ramen, noodles and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 130 Yelp reviews. Head over to 508 N. McPherson Church Road, Suite #102, to see for yourself.

5. Shogun Japanese Restaurant



Photo: greg d./Yelp

Finally, check out Shogun Japanese Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar, steakhouse and Japanese eatery at 3811 Ramsey St.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFayetteville
FOOD & DRINK
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar makes Central Raleigh debut, with seafood and more
Big Ed's restaurant to open new location in Garner
Cold water and empty promises in the last days of Raleigh Wahlburgers
New comedy club Raleigh Improv now open in Cary
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Snow this weekend: Raleigh could see snow on Saturday
Former Raleigh Wahlburgers employee reacts to Donnie Wahlberg's message
Cape Fear Valley Health bans children visitors to slow spread of flu
Christian Bale compares Dick Cheney to 'Satan'
Bird adds $2 charge to Raleigh scooter rentals after city doubles fee
NC father charged after 5-year-old finds gun, shoots himself
'Training video' shows officers trying to keep squirrel out of building
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Show More
Mom refuses to pay sitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun'
Babysitter accused of killing baby, giving body to mother
2 Americans accused of being ISIS terrorists
Man stabbed multiple times at Raleigh apartment complex
Kevin Spacey plans not-guilty plea in sexual assault case
More News