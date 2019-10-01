Big Ed's in Garner open for dinner starting Thursday

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- That good ol' country restaurant will start serving dinner in Garner this Thursday.
A Triangle favorite, Big Ed's restaurant, will start serving dinner at its newest location in Garner.
The daily lunch menu will be shared through the Big Eds Garner Facebook page Monday through Friday.
The restaurant will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to Monday.
