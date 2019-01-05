Big Ed's restaurant to open new location in Garner

Another North Carolina favorite is expanding its reach.Big Ed's restaurant, a staple in Raleigh, announced it will open a new restaurant this spring in Garner.Big Ed's Garner will be located in the Timber Crossings shopping center at the corner of Timber Drive and Benson Road.The menu will feature all of the favorites from the Big Ed's flagship restaurant in City Market, including the staple breakfast menu served all day.This will be the third Big Ed's in the Triangle. An exact opening date has not yet been determined.The other location is in north Raleigh.