Big Weather's Big Recipe: Broccoli ramen slaw

With last Monday, we have unofficially kicked off summer.We've also had our first week of not having to stay at home. As we get to meet with each other more and more, and summer cookouts start to fire up, this is a great recipe to take along.And because it's made with vinegar and not mayonnaise, you don't have to be as vigilant with keeping it cold at a picnic.Here are the ingredients:1 (16 ounce) package broccoli coleslaw mix (in the produce section)2 (3 ounce) packages of ramen noodles1 bunch green onions, rinsed and chopped1/2 cup sliced almonds (I toast mine in the video)1 cup sunflower seeds1/2 cup white sugar1/4 cup vegetable oil1/3 cup cider vinegarNow lets put it all together:1. In a large salad bowl, combine the sugar, oil, vinegar, and green onions.2. Whisk them all together.3. Add the almonds (I toast them in the video) and sunflower seeds.4. Stir it up with a spatula.5. Add the broccoli mix.6. Break up the ramen (I show how I do it in the video) then add to the bowl.7. Put the lid on and give it a shake or two.8. Refrigerate until chilled and eat it up!That's it.Couple of things you can do differently if you like. Some people like to add the ramen seasoning that comes in the packet. I do not, though. I think it makes it too salty.Also, if you want some extra crunch, wait to add the almonds and sunflower seeds until right before you serve it.Finally, I think a nice addition to this would be dried cranberries, but my family isn't big on the dried fruits, so I haven't tried it yet. Maybe next time.Enjoy!