Big Weather's Big Recipe: Carrot Raisin Salad

This week's recipe is kind of a weird one, but I was in a mood.When we first moved down here we went to a certain home of the original chicken sandwich a lot. We didn't really have them up north and I liked their food. And when I wanted an alternative to the fries, on a whim I ordered the Carrot & Raisin Salad.And I loved it.Then, after I started ordering it, they discontinued the product. I happened to mention it on the air at the time that I liked it and a very kind viewer sent me a knock-off recipe for it. It seems pretty close (if my ailing memory is correct). So, let's get to it!Ingredients4 1/2 Cup fresh carrots, finely shredded1 8 oz. Can of crushed pineapple, drained3/4 Cup of Raisins1/2 Cup Mayo, I used Duke's for this because it's so southern1/2 Cup sugar1 1/4 T fresh lemon juice (basically, 1/2 a lemon squeezed)Preparation1. Drain the pineapple in mesh colander. I even pressed it to get more of the liquid out.2. Mix the sugar and pineapple together in a bowl.3. Add your mayo to the mix4. Add your lemon juice5. Add your shredded carrots6. Mix it all together7. Add your raisins8. Mix those in9. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours, overnight is better.It tastes just like it. I did realize this time that it does not need all that sugar. Next time I make it I will definitely just use a quarter of a cup. Still, if you miss this recipe, it's pretty easy to bring it back to life. Good luck and good eating!