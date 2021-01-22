Big Weather's big recipe: Cornflake chicken

This week we continue our salute to ABC11 pioneer, Peggy Mann and her recipes with Cornflake Chicken.
Out of all the things I cook, I always screw up fried chicken. It is my nemesis in the food world. So whenever I see a chicken recipe with a good crust I'll try it out. I'll give you my thoughts on this 1950s recipe afterward, but for now, let's get cooking!
Ingredients
1 fryer chicken, cut up
1 Cup of Cornflake crumbs
1 1/2 t of Salt
1 T Paprika
1/2 Cup Evaporated Milk
1 T yellow mustard
2 t vinegar
1/2 t hot sauce (the recipe calls for Tabasco, I used Cholula)
1/2 t Worcestershire sauce
1/4 butter (or margarine), melted
Preparation
1. Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil
2. Combine cornflakes, salt and paprika
3. Combing evaporated milk, mustard, vinegar, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce
4. Dip chicken in milk mixture then roll in the cornflakes.
5. Place skin side up on foil lined pan
6. Drizzle butter over the chicken
7. Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour
8. Remove from oven and serve.
9. Leftovers may be reheated in the over at 350 degrees for 30 minutes
That's it. So what did I learn. Well, I would wait to add the salt and paprika. Go ahead and roll it in the cornflakes, then sprinkle those over the top after you've drizzled with butter. It seemed to me that those seasonings just didn't get on the chicken when I rolled it in it. Otherwise it had a good flavor and I liked it. Plus, it's baked so that cuts down on some of the fat I would've ingested if it were fried. Give it a try and see what you think. Enjoy!
