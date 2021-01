Big Weather's big recipe: Cornflake chicken

This week we continue our salute to ABC11 pioneer, Peggy Mann and her recipes with Cornflake Chicken.Out of all the things I cook, I always screw up fried chicken. It is my nemesis in the food world. So whenever I see a chicken recipe with a good crust I'll try it out. I'll give you my thoughts on this 1950s recipe afterward, but for now, let's get cooking!1 fryer chicken, cut up1 Cup of Cornflake crumbs1 1/2 t of Salt1 T Paprika1/2 Cup Evaporated Milk1 T yellow mustard2 t vinegar1/2 t hot sauce (the recipe calls for Tabasco , I used Cholula 1/2 t Worcestershire sauce1/4 butter (or margarine), melted1. Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil2. Combine cornflakes, salt and paprika3. Combing evaporated milk, mustard, vinegar, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce4. Dip chicken in milk mixture then roll in the cornflakes.5. Place skin side up on foil lined pan6. Drizzle butter over the chicken7. Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour8. Remove from oven and serve.9. Leftovers may be reheated in the over at 350 degrees for 30 minutesThat's it. So what did I learn. Well, I would wait to add the salt and paprika. Go ahead and roll it in the cornflakes, then sprinkle those over the top after you've drizzled with butter. It seemed to me that those seasonings just didn't get on the chicken when I rolled it in it. Otherwise it had a good flavor and I liked it. Plus, it's baked so that cuts down on some of the fat I would've ingested if it were fried. Give it a try and see what you think. Enjoy!